L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Anti-Sagging + Even Tone Moisturizer - SPF 15 - 2.5oz

Age Perfect Day Cream with SPF 15 helps hydrate skin. SEE FIRMER, MORE EVEN SKIN. SPF 15 Moisturizer. Ideal for women 50+, Age Perfect Anti-Sagging and Even Tone SPF 15 Moisturizer improves skin density and firms mature skin. Infused with Soy Seed protein, an amino acid rich ingredient to help firm and even skin. This non-greasy moisturizer hydrates for 24 hours but absorbs quickly and doesn’t clog pores. See visible results immediately and overtime. Immediately, skin is hydrated and feels more supple. In just 4 weeks, skin feels firmer, more dense. Skin looks younger, more toned. Dermatologist tested suitable for sensitive skin. Allergy tested and dye free. Packaging and formula may vary. Always read the ingredient list on the product label before use. Provides 24-hour hydration and soothes increased dryness. *Money back guarantee, up to $24.99 for L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect (sales tax and shipping will not be refunded). Restrictions apply. For details, call 1-855-332-9983. Valid in the 50 US/DC, 18 years of age or age of majority and older, and only on purchase of a L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect product purchase made between 3/1/2020 and 12/31/20 with original store receipt. Request must be postmarked by 1/30/21 and received by 2/14/21. Void where prohibited. Limit 1 refund per person and per household. Please allow 8-10 weeks for delivery. Provides 24-hour hydration and soothes increased dryness. Smooth Age Perfect SPF Day Cream SPF 15 gently onto clean skin in the morning until thoroughly absorbed, at least 15 minutes before sun exposure. Use alone or under makeup daily. For sunscreen benefits, apply prior to sun exposure. Do Not Use On Damaged Or Broken Skin. When Using This Product Keep Out Of Eyes. Rinse With Water To Remove. Stop Use And Ask A Doctor If Rash Occurs. Keep Out Of Reach Of Children. If Swallowed, Get Medical Help Or Contact A Poisoncontrol Center Right Away. Skin Cancer/Skin Aging Alert: Spending Time In The Sun Increases Your Risk Of Skin Cancer And Early Skin Aging. This Product Has Been Shown Only To Help Prevent Sunburn, Not Skin Cancer Or Early Skin Aging. For External Use Only.