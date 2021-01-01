Each one of these Brazilian agate stone coasters has unique and dazzling designs to them. The cuts in agate stone with 24k electroplated golden edge produce a natural variation making it a unique coaster set. A stylish addition to your home decor, the natural stones in the agate coaster set of 4 make you feel positive thus spreading a calm vibe with their authentic look.The coaster gift set has a terrific look and can be used as coasters for bar, poolside, or as decorative table coasters. Amplify the look of the bedroom, kitchen, or office with the geode coasters that look beautiful on your desk, nightstand or to display a candle on. These natural coasters can also be used as artwork or to keep showpieces or collectibles. Color: Blue