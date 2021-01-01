From bloomsbury market
Agalia Floral Handmade Tufted Wool Burgundy Area Rug
The antique-style embellishment of this traditional area rug adds an ornamental flourish to floors throughout the home. The ornate scrolls and scallops of each decorative floorcovering reflect the gilded grandeur of the french baroque style. Hand-tufted from natural wool fibers, the curling vines and lush floral bouquets of the borders are hand-carved for exquisite depth and dimension. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'