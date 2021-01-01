JAYDEN CREATION Agacia Purple Recessed Arms Loveseat Sofa with Piped Edges Design

This loveseat chair will provide a fresh and pleasing look to your space and will be the center of attention with piped edges design. The medium density foam filling with a solid and manufactured wood frame provides comfort and support. Shown in a beautiful velvet upholstered fabric, this chair’s sleek lines, comfortable for skin touch, and features an on-trend solid hue that’s bound to blend in with your color scheme. Contemporary metal legs and a linear profile lend itself to serene comfort—perfect addition to small spaces. This small loveseat sofa for you and your loved one brings the soft and warm enjoyment at home. Whether you are looking for an intimate conversation with loved one or a place to stretch out in style, you will be well covered. This loveseat will have no problems blending into your home decoration with its natural and modern style and incredible durability. It's the perfect pick for bedroom, living room and other scenes. Color: PURPLE.