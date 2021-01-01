When it's time for the birthday girl to brave her 12th year, there is no gift more fitting than a Birthday Parade piece dressed as Merida! She is sure to inspire courage as she encourages a confident heart, willing and able to fulfill even the wildest of dreams. Part of the enchanting Disney Birthday Parade, it is a birthday present sure to bring Disney magic to her special day. Meticulously hand painted and crafted of cold-cast resin, it is the perfect 12th birthday gift for any princess turning twelve.