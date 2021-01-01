Couristan Afuera Yacht Club Onyx-Ivory 9 ft. x 12 ft. Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Add texture to your home to create a warm and cozy vibe with this Couristan Afuera Collection 9 ft. x 12 ft. Area Rug. This rug features a transitional style, excellent as a versatile finishing touch piece to your living space for a look that achieves the best of both worlds. It has UV stabilized fabrics and mildew-resistant materials, which keep harmful allergens out. Designed with elements of black, it will bring a dark and sophisticated touch to any decor. It has a striped pattern for a classic appearance that won't date. This rug has a 100% polypropylene design, which will efficiently resist fading over time. Color: Onyx-Ivory.