Afteroom Plus Upholstered Barstool by Menu - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (9455004-032D05ZZ)

The Afteroom Plus Upholstered Barstool from Menu brings simple and comforting functionalism to the modern home. Inspired by the Bauhaus school of art, designers Hung-Ming Chen and Chen-Yen Wei sought to deconstruct the traditional chair form, stripping it of unnecessary components while adding a wider seat and backrest. A blissful and minimalist piece, this chair perfectly enhances the room with its pleasing, sophisticated silhouette and luxurious upholstery without compromising comfort. Founded in 1976, Menu is a Danish company that creates modern furniture, lighting and accessories. Known for beautiful, functional Scandinavian design, the company works with local businesses around the world to provide the people involved in production with a better economic foundation. With the quirky simplicity of products like the Peek LED Table Lamp and the understated sophistication of pieces like the Norm Wall Clock, Menu's designs offer cleverness, elegance and quality. Color: Black. Finish: Back Dakar