After the Winter I by Jodi Fuchs - Unframed Painting Print on Canvas

Bring some larger-than-life style into your space with this Massive Art Canvas Print. Rendered on exquisite, eco-friendly materials with fade resistant archival inks, your bold canvas will makes a dramatic statement in any space. The unique ready to assemble stretching system includes instructions and all the hardware you'll need to display this enormous art print anywhere in your home. The high quality canvas lends the piece a real gallery feel, offering an immense artwork without compromising on quality. Note: Because of the huge dimensions, prints do not ship pre-assembled. The canvas will arrive rolled up with ready to assemble stretcher bars included.