AFS76 19178938 Car Oxygen Sensor Air Fuel Ratio O2 Sensor for Chevrolet C2500 G30 C1500 Astro for GMC G3500
Fitment: for Chevrolet C2500 1995, for GMC G3500 1996, for Chevrolet G30 1996, for Chevrolet C1500 1995, for Chevrolet Astro 1995 OE Number: AFS76, 19178938, 15700, ES10007, 234-3011 Please check the OE number to see if it fits before purchasing the product. Quality: The oxygen sensor is made of quality material, durable and resistant to oxidation and high temperatures. Direct Fit: Easy to use. Good replacement for your old or broken oxygen sensor. Package Includes: 1 x Oxygen Sensor