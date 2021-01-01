From trend enterprises
TREND Enterprises African Weave Bolder Borders, 35.75-ft Per Pack, 6 Packs | T-85079-6
Brighten, sparkle, and inspire! Popular designs and colors capture attention and add energy and excitement to any space. Create show stopping displays, develop eye-catching morning message boards and daily schedules, add pizzazz to scrapbooks, crafts, and projects, the possibilities are endless! 2.75-in x 35.75-ft per pack. Precut, durable, reusable. Sold as 6 packs. TREND Enterprises African Weave Bolder Borders, 35.75-ft Per Pack, 6 Packs | T-85079-6