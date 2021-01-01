African Tile Inspired (8) - Blue, Yellow, Tan - Habitat \ Throw Pillow

Design in blue, yellow and tan that is inspired by African Tile art. This pillow could be a welcome accent to your african decorated rooms, a stand out accent piece in a neutral designed space, or accent piece to a bedroom set. As a tote bag, it will attract notice due to its eye catching pattern. As a gift, it’s great to give and great to get. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only