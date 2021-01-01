Black Woman Tshirts African American Black Woman Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This black woman shirt is a well-designed outfit that shows gradients of melanin among African American women. This top is a perfect gift to other strong black queens who are unbothered of their skin color. Kids, boys, girls, youth, and toddlers of different skin tones, this black woman tshirt is the perfect present. This clothing tee is a strong sense of equality that African American woman can show everyone. Grab this t shirt now! #IAmABlackWoman 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only