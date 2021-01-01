From lezbcoffee african american black excellence
LezBCoffee African American Black Excellence African American Black Excellence Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This African American Black Excellence is a great gift for African Americans Kings and Queens. Great for Black History Month, HBCU's Black Pride, Juneteenth. Those who are proud of their Black heritage and African history. African American Black Excellence 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only