Aevum 8" x 8" Ceramic Stone Look Tile

Eternal beauty radiates from the Aevum Dark Ornato 7-7/8 in. x 7-7/8 in. Ceramic Wall Tile. These textured tiles feature textures reminiscent of old-world European design with distressed age marks that convey age, alongside faux stains, scuffs and spots. Set on a matte white base glaze, taupe and grey age spots and stains create a uniquely beautiful, rustic look for pairing with the rest of the Aevum series or for making a solo statement. These wall tiles are great for using as a backsplash, shower or fireplace surround. Tile is the better choice for your space. This tile is made from natural ingredients, making it a healthy choice as it is free from allergens, VOCs, formaldehyde and PVC. Note: Cases are randomly assorted from 175 possible print variations, the number of pieces of any specific design is not guranteed.