Aether Square Trim with LED Light Engine by WAC Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (R3ASDT-F830-BKWT)

The Aether Square Trim with LED Light Engine by WAC Lighting is a small, discrete fixture designed for those tight spaces in interior living space ceilings. Sporting a 3.5 inch trim aperture and a 35 degree cut-off angle for downlight capability, the package is able to give off an efficient amount of light despite its small stature and discrete placement. LED lamping is energy-efficient and capable of dimming from 100 to 5 percent. Boasts a rated battery life of 50,000 hours. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Square. Color: White. Finish: Black / White