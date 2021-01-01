Aether Round Wall Wash Invisible Trim with LED Light Engine by WAC Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Black - (R3ARWL-A930-BK)

The Aether Round Wall Wash Invisible Trim with LED Light Engine by WAC Lighting features an elegant, pared back design that can be outfitted in the tightest of space while still retaining its power. The pieces built in LED light engine burns with brightness and efficiency, and the bulb is angled uniquely against the frame for linear downlighting. With the round frame extending from a white octagonal top, this piece boasts both elegance and simplicity. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Cylinder. Color: White. Finish: Black