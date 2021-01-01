Aether 3.5 Inch LED Shallow Housing Wall Wash Trim by WAC Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (R3ASWT-A827-HZWT)

The Aether 3.5 Inch LED Shallow Housing Wall Wash Trim by WAC Lighting is an attractive combination of efficient functionality and seamless style. Made from die-cast aluminum, this housing features a shallow construction that makes it ideal for tight spaces. When combined with an Aether Airtight, IC-Rated LED New Construction Housing (sold separately), this wall trim provides clean lighting with a modern flair. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Square. Color: White. Finish: Haze/White