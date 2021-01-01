Aether 3.5 Inch LED Shallow Housing Trimless Downlight by WAC Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Silver - (R3ASDL-F927-HZ)

The Aether 3.5 Inch LED Shallow Housing Trimless Downlight from WAC Lighting is an unobtrusive light fixture that is perfect for any room in need of subtle downlighting. It is suitable for damp locations, enabling it to illuminate a bathroom or public shower just as well as a living room. This energy efficient recessed light works with the Aether Airtight, IC-Rated LED New Construction Housingâ€”sold separatelyâ€”and fits into tight plenum areas. 0-10V and ELV dimmers may be used with the product for precise control over light intensity. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Square. Color: Silver. Finish: Haze