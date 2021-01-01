Aether 3.5 Inch LED Shallow Housing Adjustable Trim by WAC Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (R3ARAT-S927-HZWT)

The Aether 3.5 Inch LED Shallow Housing Adjustable Trim by WAC Lighting provides powerful illumination without dramatically altering the dÃ©cor. The adjustable trim is made from die-cast aluminum and can operate safely in damp environments. The shallow construction makes it easy to fit into tight plenum ceilings. The brightness of the built-in LED lamp can be controlled with 0-10V and low-voltage dimmers that help bring a tailored illumination to any setting. This fixture is designed to be used with Aether Airtight IC-Rated LED New Construction Housing (available separately). WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Haze/White