Aether 3.5 inch Color Changing Round Recessed Kit by WAC Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (R3ARDT-FCC24-WT)

The Aether 3.5 Inch Color Changing Round Recessed Kit by WAC Lighting, constructed with durable die cast Aluminum, is discrete and allows for color changing technology for comfort and optimum glow in outdoor or indoor living environments. With the use of the ilumenight IOS mobile app, color and brightness can be controlled via Bluetooth as well as dimmed from 100-10 percent at a rated life of 50,000 hours. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: White