Aether 2 Inch Square Trim by WAC Lighting - Color: Metallics - Finish: White - (R2ASDT-N835-HZWT)

The Aether 2 Inch Square Trim from WAC Lighting has a geometric and minimalist style that seamlessly blends with any interior decor. Even in areas with a high concentration of moisture in the air, like bathrooms or kitchens, this product will maintain functionality thanks to its listing for wet locations. The lamp has a dimming range of one hundred percent down to one percent for precise and easy control over the lights intensity. The included LED lamp has a life rating of 50,000 hours. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Round. Color: Metallics. Finish: Haze White