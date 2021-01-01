From tarantula lover gifts
Tarantula Lover Gifts Aesthetic Rose Tarantula Spider Lovers Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Do you love spiders? Love insects with eight legs? Then you will love this spider with roses and webs. Show off how much you like spiders and 8 leg creatures. Beautiful spider pastel goth spider with roses. Perfect gift idea for people that love insects, spiders, tarantulas, and arachnids. Aesthetics insect lover design. Gifts for spider owners. Awesome creepy gift for birthday and Halloween. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only