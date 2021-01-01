From cute aesthetic tie dye company

Cute Aesthetic Tie Dye Company Aesthetic Mauve Pastel Tie Dye Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Aesthetic Pastel Mauve Tie Dye for girls who love pastel colors, and teen fashion. Super cute pale pinky purple tie dye pattern design. With a Summer Fun Aesthetic for any social media loving teen. Cute and retro hippie style. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com