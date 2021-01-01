From bare ground
Bare Ground 18 oz. Aerosol Field Marking Spray Paint in White
Advertisement
1 Shot Eco-Stripe, a water based marking paint for field markings. A perfect choice for use as a safe, economical, upside down aerosol marking paint. Top quality, high solids, low VOC's, extremely durable, bright, easily identifiable upside down aerosol paint. Use for grass sports fields, golf course markings, flower beds, gardens. Specifically formulated to be safe for the environment and the user. Available in bright white. Upside down aerosol spray cans fitted with narrow UMA utility marking aerosol spray tips to provide crisp sharp markings.