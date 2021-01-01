SKONYON Aerobic Exercise Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike Gym Coach Fitness Stationary Bicycle

This indoor exercise bike is perfect for professional indoor cycling. Riding on the stationary bike will keep you healthy and fit. The adjustable seat and handlebar can satisfy your various basements and different fitness intensity while the soft PU cushion adds comfort. A tension knob can be used to adjust your exercise tension for different exercise intensity. And the electronic meter can timely show your speed, time, distance, calories burned and heart rate to make you aware of your performance and progress. With the quiet belt driven mechanism, you don't have to worry your training would be disturbing your family. Also, the caged aluminum alloy pedal is not only solid and durable, but can keep your foot fixed to an easier training. In addition, you can easily move the exercise bike from room to room because of the move wheels, making your indoor workout much flexible.