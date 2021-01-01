Aerial Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (137865-1011)

The Aerial Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge is a contemporary interior lighting piece that provides soft, diffused lighting while sporting a minimal and simplistic profile that mimics the nature of trees and leaves. The steel arms of the fixture mimic branches and tendrils, each armed with an incandescent bulb (not included) and a leaf-shaped art glass to supply its characteristic diffused lighting. The piece is best suited for areas like entryways, dining spaces, and conference rooms. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Sputnik. Color: Grey. Finish: Dark Smoke, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting