From thinkstar
Aenllosi Hard Carrying Case Compatible with Polaroid Hi-Print 9046 Bluetooth Connected 2x3 Pocket Photo Printer
Advertisement
aenllosi hard carrying case compatible with polaroid hi-print - bluetooth connected 2x3 pocket photo printer features: case is made of supreme quality, durable eva, crush resistant, anti-shock, water resistant material provides adequate protection from bumps, scratches and splashes with internal mesh pocket can store other accessories at your convenience for sale is case only, device and accessories are not included.