From msi
MSI Aegis RS 11TD Gaming & Entertainment Desktop PC (Intel i7-11700K 8-Core, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD (3.5), NVIDIA RTX 3070, Wifi, Bluetooth, 1xUSB 3.2.
11th Gen Intel Core i7-11700K 3.6GHz Processor (upto 4.9 GHz, 16MB Cache, 8-Cores) ; NVIDIA RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 Dedicated Graphics, . 16GB DDR4 DIMM; Wi-Fi 6 AX200 Wifi, Bluetooth 5.1, Ethernet LAN (RJ-45), No Webcam, RGB Backlit Keyboard, . No Display; 650W Power Supply; RGB Lighting 120mm AIO Liquid CPU Cooler Black Color, . 1TB HDD; 4 USB 3.2 Gen1, 4 USB 2.0, 1 HDMI, 3 Display Port (DP), USB 3.2 Type-C Gen1, USB 3.2 Type-C Gen2, 1 x Microphone Jack, 1 x Headphone Jack. Windows 10 Pro-64, 1 Year Manufacturer warranty from DealKing (Professionally upgraded by DealKing)