From michael bastian
Aegis Padlock 500 GB USB 30 256bit AES XTS Hardware Encrypted Portable External Hard Drive A253PL256500
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Utilizes Military Grade FIPS PUB 197 Validated Encryption Algorithm Super fast USB 3.0 Connection - Data transfer speeds up to 10X faster than USB 2.0 Software Free Design - With no admin rights needed Sealed from Physical Attacks by Tough Epoxy Coating Brute Force Self Destruct Feature Wear Resistant Key Pad Compact, Rugged Design - Perfect for taking your data on the road