Kingston Brass AE9T Aqua Vintage Wall Mounted Clawfoot Tub Filler with Built-In Diverter – Includes Hand Shower Oil Rubbed Bronze Faucet Tub Filler

Kingston Brass AE9T Aqua Vintage Wall Mounted Clawfoot Tub Filler with Built-In Diverter Includes Hand Shower Wall mount clawfoot tub faucets are the perfect fixture to add decorative flair to your bathroom because of their unique architectural elements. With vintage opulence, this will complete your refined bathroom decorum with the help of its premium brushed nickel finish and traditionally styled handheld shower. The solid brass construction also makes for a heavy, quality made product.Kingston Brass AE9T Features:Covered under Kingston Brass' 10-year limited warrantyConstructed of BrassBrass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesCoordinates with products from the Aqua Vintage lineIncludes handshower - hand shower handy for rinsing down the tub or just rinsing off after a bathBridge installation - 2 hole faucet with 3.38" centers3 handles included with faucetIncludes Ceramic Disc rough in valveIntegrated diverter included – located on the tub spoutAll hardware required for installation is includedADA compliantKingston Brass AE9T Specifications:Height: 12-9/16" (bottom to top of faucet)Spout Height: 9-7/16" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 7-3/16" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally)Flow Rate (GPM): 7 gallons-per-minuteHand Shower Flow Rate (GPM): 1.8 gallons-per-minuteHose Length: 59"Faucet Holes: 2 (minimum number of holes required for installation)Faucet Centers: 3-3/8" (center-to-center distance between handle installation holes) Triple Handle Oil Rubbed Bronze