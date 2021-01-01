From chef di cucina

AE5100 Cardioid Condenser Instrument Microphone

Description

Large-diaphragm capsule delivers accurate and natural response Low-profile design permits innovative placement options previously unattainable with a large-diaphragm condenser Cardioid polar pattern reduces pickup of sounds from the sides and rear, improving isolation of desired sound source Robust design for enduring dependability on the road Includes isolation clamp for shock protection, secure mounting and easy positioning

