From chef di cucina
AE5100 Cardioid Condenser Instrument Microphone
Advertisement
Large-diaphragm capsule delivers accurate and natural response Low-profile design permits innovative placement options previously unattainable with a large-diaphragm condenser Cardioid polar pattern reduces pickup of sounds from the sides and rear, improving isolation of desired sound source Robust design for enduring dependability on the road Includes isolation clamp for shock protection, secure mounting and easy positioning