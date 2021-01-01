Kingston Brass AE38T Vintage Wall Mounted Clawfoot Tub Filler Polished Chrome Faucet Tub Filler Double Handle

Kingston Brass AE38T Vintage Wall Mounted Clawfoot Tub Filler Wall mount clawfoot tub faucets are the perfect fixture to add decorative flair within your bathroom because of their unique architectural elements. The solid brass construction also makes for a heavy, quality made product.Kingston Brass AE38T Features:Covered under Kingston Brass' 10 year limited warrantyConstructed of brassCoordinates with products from the Vintage lineBrass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesBridge installation - 2 hole faucet with 3-3/8" centersDual handles operate with 1/4 turn2 handles included with faucetIncludes ceramic disc rough in valveIncludes diverter handle for switching between tub filler and hand shower applicationsAll hardware required for installation is includedKingston Brass AE38T Specifications:Height: 2-7/8" (bottom to top of faucet)Spout Height: 2" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 1-5/8" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally)Flow Rate: 10.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 2 (minimum number of holes required for installation)Faucet Centers: 3-3/8" (center-to-center distance between handle installation holes) Double Handle Polished Chrome