Kingston Brass AE20T Vintage Wall Mounted Clawfoot Tub Filler with Built-In Diverter - Includes Hand Shower Polished Chrome Faucet Tub Filler Triple

Kingston Brass AE20T Vintage Wall Mounted Clawfoot Tub Filler with Built-In Diverter - Includes Hand Shower Wall mount clawfoot tub faucets are the perfect fixture to add decorative flair within your bathroom because of their unique architectural elements. The solid brass construction also makes for a heavy, quality made product.Kingston Brass AE20T Features:Covered under Kingston Brass' 10 year limited warrantyConstructed of brassCoordinates with products from the Vintage lineBrass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesIncludes hand shower - single function hand shower handy for rinsing down the tub or just rinsing off after a bathBridge installation - 2 hole faucet with 3-3/8" centersDual handles operate with 1/4 turn3 handles included with faucetIncludes ceramic disc rough in valveIntegrated diverter included - located on the tub spoutAll hardware required for installation is includedADA compliantKingston Brass AE20T Specifications:Height: 5-7/16" (bottom to top of faucet)Spout Height: 3-3/8" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 2-11/16" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally)Flow Rate: 7.2 gallons-per-minuteHand Shower Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteHose Length: 59"Faucet Holes: 2 (minimum number of holes required for installation)Faucet Centers: 3-3/8" (center-to-center distance between handle installation holes) Triple Handle Polished Chrome