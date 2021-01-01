Kingston Brass AE103TBEX Essex Deck Mounted Clawfoot Tub Filler Trim with Cross Handles and Integrated Diverter - Handshower Included Polished Brass

Kingston Brass AE103TBEX Essex Deck Mounted Clawfoot Tub Filler Trim with Cross Handles and Integrated Diverter - Handshower Included *California customers only: will receive CEC Compliant hand shower / 1.8 GPM Flow Rate shipped directly from the Kingston Brass warehouse.Kingston Brass AE103TBEX Features:Deck mounted clawfoot tub faucetBrass construction of faucet body and handles ensures reliabilityCovered under Kingston Brass' 10 year limited warrantyIncludes hand shower - handy for rinsing down the tub or just rinsing off after a bath Dual handles operate with 1/4 turn3 handles included with the faucetComplete with rough-in valve systemKingston Brass AE103TBEX Specifications:Overall Height: 10-15/16" (measured from mounting deck to highest part of faucet)Spout Height: 4-3/16" (measured from mounting deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 7" (measured from center of faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 7-1/2 GPM (gallons-per-minute)Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-3/4" (cannot mount on thicker decks without use of extension kit)2 holes required for faucet installationFaucet Centers: 7" (center-to-center distance between handle installation holes) Double Handle Polished Brass