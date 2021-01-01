Kingston Brass AE810.DL Concord Deck Mounted Clawfoot Tub Filler with Built-In Diverter - Includes Hand Shower Brushed Nickel Faucet Tub Filler Triple

Kingston Brass AE810.DL Concord Deck Mounted Clawfoot Tub Filler with Built-In Diverter - Includes Hand Shower A touch of vintage charm alongside sleek, modern design come together within this deck-mount clawfoot tub faucet. The solid brass construction also makes for a heavy, quality made product.Kingston Brass AE810.DL Features:Covered under Kingston Brass' 10 year limited warrantyConstructed of brassCoordinates with products from the Concord lineBrass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesIncludes hand shower - single function hand shower handy for rinsing down the tub or just rinsing off after a bathBridge installation - 2 hole faucet with 6-15/16" centersDual handles operate with 1/4 turn3 handles included with faucetIncludes ceramic disc rough in valveIntegrated diverter included - located on the tub spoutAll hardware required for installation is includedADA compliantKingston Brass AE810.DL Specifications:Height: 4-11/16" (bottom to top of faucet)Spout Height: 8-5/16" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 6-11/16" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally)Flow Rate: 7.9 gallons-per-minuteHand Shower Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 2 (minimum number of holes required for installation)Faucet Centers: 6-15/16" (center-to-center distance between handle installation holes) Triple Handle Brushed Nickel