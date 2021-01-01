From legrand
Legrand ADWR703TU4 adorne 15 Ampere Universal Dimmer White Wall Controls Dimmers
Legrand ADWR703TU4 adorne 15 Ampere Universal Dimmer Features Locator status light can be purchased separately (AALSL6) Auto-calibration feature automatically sets the minimum voltage for any lamp, eliminating flicker and poor performance Works with virtually any 120V dimmable lamp and load on typical residential and light commercial wiring Convenient operation—combines On/Off switch with separate slider for dimming control Preset, single pole and 3-way operation Integrated Locator Status Light feature provides illumination and makes it easier to locate in the dark Tru-Universal requires Neutral Constructed from thermoplastic Button control UL and CUL rated for dry locations Covered under a limited lifetime manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 6-1/16" Width: 3-13/16" Depth: 3-1/16" Product Weight: 0.25 lbs Electrical Specifications Amperage: 15 Load Type: Universal Wattage: 700 watts Voltage: 120 volts White