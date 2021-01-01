From legrand
Legrand ADWR700RMTU1 adorne 15 Ampere Universal Dimmer Magnesium Wall Controls Dimmers Dimmers
Legrand ADWR700RMTU1 adorne 15 Ampere Universal Dimmer FeaturesTru-Universal dimming technology - Operates all dimmable lighting types and loads, including LEDProvides a 700W load rating in 1-gang installation, 600W in 2-gang, and 500W in 3-gangA master switch is required to connect a remote-controlled switchConstructed from thermoplasticButton controlConnects wirelessly with WiFiUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantyProduct TechnologyThis product is compatible with Smart Home systems.DimensionsHeight: 6"Width: 3-13/16"Depth: 2-1/2"Product Weight: 0.3 lbsElectrical Specifications Amperage: 15Load Type: UniversalWattage: 700 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Dimmers Magnesium