Adventure 3 Series Aluminum Monopod MAD38A
Best Quality Guranteed. The Adventure Series 2 Aluminum Monopod combines classic design with advanced materials and incorporates flip lever locks for easy opening and closing. The 4 section aluminum tubes extends to a maximum height of 62.8' and weighs only 1.37 lbs, but can support 35.3 lbs. Features a mounting plate with a reversible 1/4'-20 and 3/8'-16 threaded mount for attaching a video head or directly to the camera. Ideal for location shooting or for studio use. Limited 3-Year Warranty (Extended to 5-Years with Online Registration).