Advent Picture Light by House Of Troy - Color: Grey - Finish: Brass - (ABLED14-71)

The Advent Picture Light from House of Troy brings out the color, line, and texture of one's wall-mounted art through an even spread of radiance. House of Troy's decades of refinement in the picture light sector assures the long-lasting beauty and structural integrity of the Advent Picture Light. A metal back mount produces a sliding arm that offers adjustability along the x-axis. Its cylindrical shade looms over one's pictures in an elegant form; it swivels from side to side. In combination with a metal reflector, its lamp produces a generous glaze of defining light. Founded in Canada and now based in the United States, House of Troy is a respected lighting brand in the design industry. Founded in 1947, the House of Troy's story began with the vision of its founder Everett Bailey. Later passed down to his son, Norm Bailey, the House of Troy brand has been kept in the family ever since and has evolved from stately picture lights to include an impressive range of ceiling fixtures, wall lights, as well as table and floor lamps. Much of the brands designs are handcrafted from start to finish in its Vermont site, but unique components are also derived from international sources. Each House of Troy fixture exemplifies a commitment to quality craftsmanship and superior utility of fixtures designed to meet the demands of todays contemporary interiors. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Grey. Finish: Antique Brass