Advantagemat® Vinyl Lipped Chair Mat for Hard Floor - 36" x 48"

Clear floor protection mats made from a unique PVC formulation to provide optimum vinyl performance and durabilityIdeal for use with a computer desk or workstation in the home or officeProvides an ergonomic easy glide surface for easy movement of caster based rolling chairs to help reduce leg and lower back fatigueClear plastic formulation guaranteed not to crack, chip, break or shatter under normal use and correct applicationAll Floortex PVC/ Vinyl protector mats are manufactured using 25% renewable energy, contains up to 25% recycled content and are 100% recyclable for a reduced carbon footprint. Limited Lifetime WarrantySmooth back for use on hard floors. Not suitable for use on carpets. Product size - Rectangular 36 x 48" (Lip Size 20" x 10"). Backed by manufacturers limited life time warranty