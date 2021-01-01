AdvanceUp 37.4' Electric 2-tier Corner Standing Desk Converter Ergonomic Riser

44 Lb Capacity: Equipped with Strong Electric Motorized Lift System, it moves 44 Lbs of weight up and down in a touch of a button. Adjustable: Wide adjustable height range(6.1'-19.1'), fits most desks and most people. Curved smooth edge for extra comfort for arms and wrists. Useful Design: Cubicle shape design, 2-tier with Extra Wide Desktop surface 37. 4' X 18. 9', Convenient Tablet/Phone holder and Cable management, etc. Electric Motorized: By just pushing a button, the converter goes up and down with no hassle, for changing your sitting and standing position during work. Ready-2-Go: Very minimal assembly out of the box. Transforming your sit-stand workstation with minimal effort.