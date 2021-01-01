COVERGIRL Advanced Radiance Age Defying Foundation Makeup, Creamy Natural 120, 1 Ounce (Packaging May Vary) Liquid Foundation Base

Instantly restore your skin's youthful appearance with this smooth liquid foundation that helps reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and imperfections. Available in various shades from light to deep to provide a radiant finish for all skin tones A great makeup look starts with a smooth, beautiful base. Foundation can even skin tone, cover redness and provide a blank canvas for blush, bronzer, contour and highlighter. Long wearing and comfortable, our foundation will help your natural beauty shine Whether you are going for a classic look that's the foundation of your style, trying an advanced technique, looking for a skin treatment or just to treat your skin, COVERGIRL makeup has the professional quality makeup to enhance your natural radiance COVERGIRL makeup gives you the makeup you need to be who you are. Fill your makeup bag with COVERGIRL products for eyes, lips, and face. COVERGIRL makeup helps you achieve the perfect brows, lashes, lips and contouring to show off your individual style COVERGIRL has your makeup needs covered with a wide range of makeup from mascara, eyeliner, & eyeshadow to lipstick, lip liner & lip gloss to blush, foundation & powder. There's a COVERGIRL product for every style & look. COVERGIRL: I am what I make up