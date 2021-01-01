Wild Harvest Advanced Nutrition Guinea Pig Food, 4.5-lb tub

Give your furry friend the balanced nutrition she deserves with Wild Harvest Advanced Nutrition Diet Guinea Pig Food! This recipe is made in the USA for guinea pigs and contains a blend of high-fiber pellets, grasses and vegetables like alfalfa, soybean, timothy hay, cracked corn, dried peas and more! This combination of ingredients promotes your little one’s natural foraging behavior, which is important for her mental and physical stimulation. Not only does this food taste delicious, but it’s also packed with fiber, protein, vitamins (including vitamin C) and minerals to support overall health.