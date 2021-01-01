Anolon Advanced Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 11 Piece, Graphite

Advertisement
DURABLE CONSTRUCTION: Hard-anodized construction provides efficient, even heat distribution PREMIUM NONSTICK: High-quality, metal utensil safe nonstick delivers a superior food release and effortless cleanup COMFORT AND CONFIDENCE: The cookware set’s Anolon SureGrip handles offer a solid, comfortable grasp and are dual riveted for strength CONVENIENT AND VERSATILE: Shatter-resistant glass lids retain heat and moisture during cooking, and the pots and pans are oven safe to 400 degrees F ESSENTIAL COOKWARE: Set includes 1.5- and 3-Quart Covered Saucepans, 8-Quart Covered Stockpot, 8-Inch French Skillet, 12-Inch Covered Deep Skillet with Helper Handle, and 3-Quart Covered Sauté, Weight: 20.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Meyer Corporation