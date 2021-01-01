Shout Advanced Grease Busting Foam, Laundry Stain Remover, 18 Ounce

Shout Advanced Grease Busting Foam Laundry Stain Remover is tough on stains, but gentle on your color-fast machine-washable fabrics. The powerful foaming action dissolves and lifts grease and oil stains that happen from the fun stuff, like food and cars. Shout Advanced Grease Busting Foam is specifically designed for tough grease stains like machine oil, greasy food and spaghetti sauce. So don't miss out on that greasy goodness in fear of a little stain! Safe for all colorfast washables and works in all water temperatures. Shout has the stain-fighting ingredients to break up and remove tough stains so you can live in the moment, and clean up later.