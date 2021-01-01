Purell Advanced Gel Hand Sanitizer, Clean Scent, 12.6 Oz., 12/Carton (9747-12-S)

Help your family and those you care to kill germs on their hands with the Purell Advanced hand sanitizer refreshing gel. You don't want to think about it, but it's true that illness-causing germs are everywhere: at home, at work, and when you're out and about. We know that life moves fast and that washing your hands with soap and water is not always an option. Using the Purell hand sanitizer throughout the day conveniently kills germs that may cause illness. This hand sanitizer is proven to kill 99.99% of most common germs that may cause illness, without damaging skin..This product is manufactured by a certified WBE (women owned business).Bottle contains 12.6 oz. for multiple uses, making this an economical choice.70% Ethyl Alcohol.Sanitizer is a great alternative when soap and water are unavailable.Help your family and those you care to kill germs on their hands with this hand sanitizer refreshing gel.Ingredients: alcohol denat., water, caprylyl glycol, glycerin, isopropyl myristate, tocopheryl acetate, acrylates/C10-30 alkyl acrylate crosspolymer, aminomethyl propanol, fragrance (parfum).12 per carton.Using hand sanitizer is a convenient way to kill germs while on the go.Leaves behind a fresh, clean scent for pleasant effect. Safety Data Sheet