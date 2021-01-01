Dr. Denese Advanced Firming Facial Pads 60 Count

What is it: A set of 60 daily firming pads infused with Actizone Firming Factor, a unique cocktail of ingredients. Each pad delivers exfoliation, radiance, improved skin tone and clarity, and helps reduce the appearance of lines, wrinkles, and pores in one easy step. After just one use, skin is firm, exfoliated, and radiant; visible pores are smaller; and skin tone appears more even. Who is it for: Anyone with dull, lackluster, or uneven skin tone, a lack of radiance and firmness, large pores, fine lines and wrinkles; and anyone who wants their makeup and other skin care items to work better and desires a dramatic change in the look and quality of their skin. Why is it different: This pad system is designed to deliver instant exfoliation and firming to the skin--just like Dr. Denese's signature, professional-grade glycolic peel. Each pad is infused with innovative ingredients like peptides, glycolic acid, and alpha lipoic acid to address lines and wrinkles, uneven skin tone, large pores, and lack of radiance to the skin. Innovative Actizone Firming Factor works to deliver the skin that you want under the skin you have. Results are visible and quick. How do I use it: Every night after cleansing, take one pad and wipe the entire face area, avoiding the eyes, for a fully exfoliated, youthful, radiant appearance. From Dr. Denese.