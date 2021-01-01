Logitech Advanced Combo Wireless Keyboard and Mouse

Advanced Combo is an instantly familiar wireless keyboard and mouse built for precision, comfort, and reliability. The full-size keyboard features a familiar key shape, size, and feeling optimized for precision and noise reduction. Get the freedom of wireless with a compact mouse designed to fit comfortably in either hand..The keyboard won’t require new batteries for 36 months, The mouse won’t require new batteries for 12 months.Connect your keyboard and mouse via one tiny USB receiver.Convenient and essential hot keys give you direct access to media, calculator and battery check functions.A full-size keyboard with familiar key shape, size, and feeling optimized for better precision and reduced noise.A compact, wireless mouse designed to fit comfortable in either hand.Advanced Combo is an instantly familiar wireless keyboard and mouse built for precision, comfort, and reliability..Advanced Combo is an instantly familiar wireless keyboard and mouse built for precision, comfort and reliability. The full-size keyboard features a familiar key shape, size, and feeling optimized for precision and noise reduction. The palmrest and adjustable tilt legs keep you comfortable for long stretches and the compact mouse is designed to fit comfortably in either hand. Plug and play your keyboard and mouse with one tiny USB receiver. You’ll get a reliable and encrypted wireless connection up to 10 meters away with virtually no delays or dropouts.Your keyboard won’t require new batteries for 36 months and your mouse stays powered for 12 months.*