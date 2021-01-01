Kyocera Advanced Ceramic Revolution Series 3-inch Paring Knife, Black Blade

The Revolution Series 3" Paring Knife is from Kyocera’s most popular line of advanced ceramic knives. Designed with a comfortable, ergonomic handle for precise control. The ceramic blades are made from a proprietary zirconia material produced in Japan and stays razor sharp at least 10 times longer than traditional knives, making them ideal for everyday use. The perfect choice for slicing fruits, vegetables and A great first-time introduction to using a Kyocera ceramic knife in the kitchen, especially for the beginning home cook The 3" paring knife is ideal for detailed tasks like trimming, peeling, mincing and garnishing Ceramic blades are made from Kyocera's proprietary zirconia material produced in Japan for exceptional quality and beauty Ultra-sharp, pure advanced ceramic blades will maintain their edge up to 10x longer than steel blades Lightweight and easy to clean, the blades will not brown food, are rust-proof and resistant to acids Ideal for slicing fruits, vegetables and boneless meats, not to be used on hard or frozen foods, Weight: 0.10031032921 Pounds, Manufacturer: Kyocera