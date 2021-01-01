skinChemists Advanced Bee Venom Collagen Eye Repair Serum

skinChemists NEW Advanced Bee Venom Collagen Eye Repair Serum, has been specially formulated for the delicate eye area. A host of active ingredients aim to work together to leave the eye area more radiant, reduce dark circles and puffiness while deeply hydrating the skin and smoothing fine lines and wrinkles for younger looking skin. Bee Venom aims to plump and firm the skin Color soft and gransil DMCM-5 work to deeply hydrate the skin, while aiming to blur away fine lines and wrinkles As an ethically engaged company, we are actively against animal testing. All of our products have been cruelty-free produced. 30 DAY SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - Giving you the confidence to try something new. If at any time during the first 30 days of use you are not completely satisfied with your purchase, feel free to return it for a full and prompt refund.